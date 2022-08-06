Tree down on I-75 South near Hickory Creek Road in Loudon

A fallen tree is causing traffic problems on I-75 South near the Hickory Creek Road exit.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree fell on Saturday afternoon at mile marker 84 on I-75 Southbound near Hickory Creed Road in Loudon, Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said.

The tree fell in the right lane, causing traffic delays for miles. TDOT crews headed to the scene with a chainsaw to clear the roadways.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

