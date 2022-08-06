Tree down on I-75 South near Hickory Creek Road in Loudon

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree fell on Saturday afternoon at mile marker 84 on I-75 Southbound near Hickory Creed Road in Loudon, Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said.

The tree fell in the right lane, causing traffic delays for miles. TDOT crews headed to the scene with a chainsaw to clear the roadways.

