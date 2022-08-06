Wears Valley Fire Department gifted new fire truck

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After they lost their own truck during wildfires earlier this year, Wears Valley Fire Department crews received a special gift from a fellow fire department in Belmont, North Carolina, on Friday.

The Community Fire Department promised crews in Wears Valley that they would donate their current truck once their new truck came in. When their new truck arrived, the chief of CFD called to deliver on the promise.

WVFD Chief Tony Patty drove to retrieve the truck on Friday.

“We are excited get this truck loaded with equipment and out on the road servicing the citizens and guests of Wears Valley,” a Facebook post said.

The 1999 American LaFrance has a 1000-gallon tank and a 1500-gallon-per-minute pump.

Wears Valley Fire Department would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Community Fire Department in Belmont, NC.... Posted by Wears Valley Fire Department on Saturday, August 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.