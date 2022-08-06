Woman arrested after stealing Good Samaritan’s car with children inside


(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was arrested after disabling her own car and stealing a Good Samaritan’s car with an 18-year-old and child inside, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The woman wrecked and hit a tree after the children confronted her around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a preliminary report, the woman was driving on I-24 and got off the Medical Center Parkway exit when she hit a curb, disabling her Ford Focus.

Two Good Samaritans stopped to assist and the woman ended up allegedly stealing one of their cars. She drove down Medical Center Parkway and crashed into two vehicles.

She was confronted by the 18-year-old and a minor child which caused her to cross into the on-coming lane of traffic near Joe Knight Drive and hit a tree.

After crashing, she allegedly took off running. A Murfreesboro PD officer chased the woman and arrested her with the assistance of an off-duty Metro Nashville Police Department officer.

The Good Samaritan was reunited with her children who were not injured during the crash.

The woman is being interviewed by detectives and charges will be coming.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
Film camera
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
The right lane was closed after a truck flipped on I-40 East.
Truck flips, causes congestion on I-40 East
Target generic
Target purchases land in Sevierville

Latest News

Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par.
Tennessee’s Simpson wins TGA Amateur at Cherokee
Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot...
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
Knoxville teams get work in with two weeks remaining to start of regular season.
Beavers and Spartans scrimmage at Webb School
Stand-in roles are needed for all 19 film dates from Aug. 9 to Sept. 1, except on Fridays and...
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an...
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash