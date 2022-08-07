Car closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike was hit by a car.

The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m, according to owner Chris Ford.

The barbeque restaurant reported that none of its employees were injured in the accident. The Tazewell Pike location will be closed until further notice, according to officials with the restaurant.

This is a developing story. WVLT News will update it as more information becomes available.

Early this morning, our Uptown Corner, Tazewell Pike location was hit by a car. We will be closed today and until further notice. We will keep you updated as we know more and work toward reopening. All of our employees are safe. — Sweet P's BBQ (@sweetpbbq) August 7, 2022

