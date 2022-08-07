Car closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner was hit by a car on Sunday Morning.
Sweet P's Uptown Corner was hit by a car early Sunday morning
Sweet P's Uptown Corner was hit by a car early Sunday morning(Blake Owen Day)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike was hit by a car.

The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m, according to owner Chris Ford.

The barbeque restaurant reported that none of its employees were injured in the accident. The Tazewell Pike location will be closed until further notice, according to officials with the restaurant.

This is a developing story. WVLT News will update it as more information becomes available.

