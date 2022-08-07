Deadly house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Sunday morning, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire on State Route 92 in Jefferson City that killed at least one person.

The call for the fire came in around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night with the first fire truck responding within nine minutes, according to Captain Sammy Solomon with the New Market Fire Department.

Around seven fire departments responded to the home: New Market Fire Department, Jefferson City Fire Department, West Hamblen Volunteer Fire Department, Lakeway Central Fire Department, Dandridge Fire Department and Rutledge Fire Department.

Around 3:00 a.m., deputies with JCSO were still at the scene. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Jefferson County Criminal Investigations Division deputies were also responding. TBI is currently investigating, according to Capt. Solomon.

Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Criminal Investigators along with Arson Investigators with the TBI are on scene of a fatal... Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Saturday, August 6, 2022

This is a developing story. WVLT News will update it as more information is discovered.

