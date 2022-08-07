Isolated storms Monday with increasing rain chances by mid-week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat continues for the first half of the week with on and off rain chances. Cooler, drier, and less humid weather returns by the end of the week!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few isolated downpours and storms are possible this evening with some of those being slow-moving at times. Temperatures drop to near 70 degrees overnight with patchy fog early Monday morning. For those heading back to school, expect a muggy, foggy, but dry morning!

Bus stop forecast for Monday (WVLT)

Highs will get near 88 degrees Monday with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. It’ll likely feel closer to the mid-90s with that humidity sticking around. Downpours and storms look pretty isolated Monday afternoon and evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll go back to a 40% coverage in rain and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening with highs remaining in the upper 80s.

Our best coverage in rain and storms comes Wednesday with about an 80% coverage. Those downpours and storms linger into the overnight hours and early Thursday morning but after that, we look to get on a sunny, dry, and cooler trend.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, we are tracking temperatures in the low to mid-80s, sunshine, and low humidity!

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.