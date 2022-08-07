‘Stop killing our babies’: Mothers Over Murder raise awareness against gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of mothers in Nashville have been using a heartbreaking moment to invoke change.

On Saturday, mothers joined at the Greenwood Cemetery. After more than five years of trying to visit her son’s grave, one member of a group called Mothers Over Murder (M.O.M.) has finally made it out to the cemetery where her son was buried. She said it is in an effort to raise awareness against gun violence.

“Stop the violence,” said Carolyn Primm, a member of M.O.M. “Stop killing our babies.”

For seven years Primm has avoided going to her son’s gravesite after he died in 2015. She has tried, but every year she has been overcome with grief, but 2022 was different.

“I didn’t think I could do it, but I did make it this far,” Primm explained.

With the help of women from her support group for mothers who lost their children to gun violence, Primm finally made it to the cemetery.

“This is a huge step for her,” shared Shiela Clemmons Lee, a member of the support group. “We wanted Mothers Over Murder to come out and support her.”

But Primm didn’t just come to heal, Lee said they also came to spread a message.

“Change is very well needed, especially with this gun violence,” Lee said. “Put the guns down.”

To raise awareness against gun violence Primm said she overcame her feat of visiting her sons grave, not just on any day but on her son’s birthday.

“People need to know the devastation that we go through on a day-to-day basis. It’s hard living without our children,” Lee said. “Because we are taught to bury our parents, not our children. We need to get out here in the street and advocate. There is so much we can do to stop this violence, but we have to get some help.”

The group said they hope to get help by fighting for change and or by sharing their heartbreak.

“I just keep hoping and praying for better days,” Primm said.

The group members said they hope this meeting will help push for change in Nashville.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.