Woman dies after truck hits two pedestrians on North Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman is dead after a pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland.

KPD officers drove to the intersection of North Broadway and Grainger Avenue after they received reports of a crash involving two pedestrians, Erland said.

A pick-up truck was driving south on North Broadway towards Hall of Fame Drive when it hit two pedestrians who were walking across North Broadway, according to a preliminary report.

The pedestrians, one man and one woman, were sent to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where the woman later died from her injuries, Erland said.

The driver was later identified by KPD officers at Kenyan Warren, 43. He was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI. He is booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

The crash is still under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction personnel, according to Erland.

