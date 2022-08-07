Woman stabbed in neck, arm, chest during mental health emergency, police say

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was stabbed several times in the neck, arm and chest on Friday while she was transporting a man to the hospital for a mental health emergency, LaFollette Police Department officials said.

Jacksboro resident, Angela Worley, 54, received a call from Cameron Jones, 40, of LaFollette, asking for a ride to Tennova Hospital for a mental health crisis, police said. Worley was on her way to Jones when she found him walking along the side of the road. She stopped and picked him up.

LPD officials said Jones forced the car into park during the ride to the hospital and started to stab Worley. Worley sustained injuries to her neck, arm and chest before she was able to get out of the car.

A stranger driving by saw Worley and took her to the Tennova Emergency Room, but Worley was later transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. LPD officials said Worley was in stable condition.

Jones was arrested shortly after the incident and taken to the Knox County Jail. He is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

On 08-05-2022 around 20:28 Detective / Sgt. Danielle Gilbert, responded to a stabbing call at Tennova Medical Center.... Posted by LaFollette Police Department on Sunday, August 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.