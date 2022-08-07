Woman stabbed in neck, arm, chest during mental health emergency, police say

Angela Worley, 54, of Jacksboro, was stabbed multiple times while she was driving to the hospital.
Police lights generic
Police lights generic(None)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was stabbed several times in the neck, arm and chest on Friday while she was transporting a man to the hospital for a mental health emergency, LaFollette Police Department officials said.

Jacksboro resident, Angela Worley, 54, received a call from Cameron Jones, 40, of LaFollette, asking for a ride to Tennova Hospital for a mental health crisis, police said. Worley was on her way to Jones when she found him walking along the side of the road. She stopped and picked him up.

LPD officials said Jones forced the car into park during the ride to the hospital and started to stab Worley. Worley sustained injuries to her neck, arm and chest before she was able to get out of the car.

A stranger driving by saw Worley and took her to the Tennova Emergency Room, but Worley was later transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. LPD officials said Worley was in stable condition.

Jones was arrested shortly after the incident and taken to the Knox County Jail. He is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

On 08-05-2022 around 20:28 Detective / Sgt. Danielle Gilbert, responded to a stabbing call at Tennova Medical Center....

Posted by LaFollette Police Department on Sunday, August 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
Film camera
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Lucas Shoffner
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
Lightning strikes in Kodak during a storm.
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

Latest News

Rain chances increase by mid-week
Isolated storms Monday with increasing rain chances by mid-week
Lucas Shoffner
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
The restaurant on Tazewell Pike is closed until further notice after a car ran into the side of...
Car closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
Sweet P's Uptown Corner
Sweet P's Uptown Corner damage