CAUGHT ON CAM: Robbers make off with more than $2 million in jewelry, police say

Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods. (SOURCE: NYPD CRIME STOPPERS)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Have you seen these men?

A video released by the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers caught the four of them in a criminal act.

Police said they were stealing jewelry from a store in the Bronx, coming into the shop and using a hammer to break through the display cases, while collecting jewelry pieces.

They got away with more than $2 million worth of merchandise, according to police.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
The restaurant on Tazewell Pike is closed until further notice after a car ran into the side of...
VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
Film camera
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Lightning strikes in Kodak during a storm.
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
Boat crash on Tennessee River kills three people
Three killed after boat crashes into barge on Tennessee River

Latest News

The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by...
Alex Jones’ texts turned over to Jan. 6 panel, source says
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men
Caught on cam: Jewelry robbers in Bronx make off with more than $2M in goods.
WATCH: Jewelry robbers make off with more than $2 million in goods