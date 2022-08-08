Child pornography suspects sentenced to 15 years in prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Jefferson County men were sentenced to at least 15 years each in federal prison following charges of production of child pornography, according to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Alan Malott, 27 of Dandridge, was sentenced to 195 months, or around 16 years. Christopher Thurman, 25 of Dandridge, was sentenced to serve 180 months, or 15 years. Both Thurman and Malott will be serving their sentences in federal prison.

Malott and Thurman were both charged with the production of child photography. They both pled guilty as part of their plea agreements and will be required to register with state sex offender registries, the release said.

Both men will be on supervised release for life, meaning they will also need to comply with special sex offender conditions when they are released.

Malott and Thurman admitted that, in 2019, they filmed themselves raping a child in Malott’s family, court documents said. Malott then reportedly sent the video to Thurman and his previous boyfriend in Louisiana. They also confessed to sexually abusing a horse and a dog, according to court documents.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case as part of the Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.

