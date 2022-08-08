Endangered Child Alert issued for missing children out of Rutherford County

By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a young boy and girl on Monday morning.

According to TBI, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black, who are beleived to be with 31-year-old Cameron Black, who is wanted for custodial interference.

The children were last seen in Murfreesboro on Sunday, August 7.

Bayleigh has black hair and blue eyes and weighs roughly 75 pounds, while Jaxon has blonde hair and blue eyes and weighs about 40 pounds. TBI said the children may be travelling with Cameron in a gold Chevrolet Trailblazer with Oklahoma tags.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 615-898-7770.

