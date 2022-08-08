Football coach, athletics director David Meske announces retirement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Legendary head football coach and administrator David Meske confirmed for WVLT Sports that this will be his final season coaching the Spartans. Meske and his wife Lyn are retiring next June at the end of the school year. The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Famer has spent decades at Webb School as both a coach and Athletics Director.

Meske is entering his 40th year at Webb during the second semester. Overall, this is his 41st year coaching football and 38th as head coach.

Back in 2019, Meske was inducted into the GKSHOF. Regarding the honor, he told Sports Director Rick Russo, ”It’s an amazing honor, it’s something that you never think is gonna happen to you. When I got the call I was surprised, my wife was extremely surprised and honored that we’ve had the opportunity to be at Webb School so long and achieve what our players have achieved.”

Meske has accumulated several state football championships and runners-up trophies. However, his coaching talents have reached beyond the gridiron.

Meske also coached wrestling and track and field and has been a long-time Athletics Director at Webb School.

On how he’s handled all that over the years, Meske told WVLT Sports, “It’s a great place. First of all Webb School academically is one of the best schools in the country, but coming in here and having an opportunity to work with all the athletes, it’s fun! It’s not a job, I go to work excited about the day again it’s an honor. It’s an honor that Mr. Webb gave me the opportunity to be here.”

Meske said over the years it’s been a labor of love working with the youngsters. Also rewarding has been working hand in hand with the Webb community.

”I’ve had tremendous support from this community. Our parents are just the best. They support our programs, and they do it the right way all the time, and you don’t see that everywhere, and that’s the way it’s done at Webb school,” he said.

Over 300 wins on the football field, but Meske said the credit goes to the kids playing between the white lines, ”I’ve had an opportunity to coach a lot of good kids and they went out there and worked hard they wanted to learn and achieve my job was just to kind of guide them, but they did all the work.”

Congratulations, Coach Meske, and here’s to one final great season coaching the Mean Green!

