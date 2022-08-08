Jones Cove Road closure means kids start school late

The school system is asking for patience as the busses begin alternate routes.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids will be starting school late when Sevier County students get back to learning Tuesday as Jones Cove Road remains closed after flooding damage.

School busses will be taking detours that will have kids arriving at home and school 10 to 15 minutes late. The school system is asking for patience as the busses begin alternate routes.

Parents can drop off their kids for a bus ride to Sevier County High School at Mount Olive Church by 7 a.m.

