Knoxville police arrest 4th and Gill burglary suspect

KPD officers arrested a car burglary suspect in the 4th and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to a release from the department.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers arrested a car burglary suspect in the 4th and Gill neighborhood Sunday night, according to a release from the department.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Deery Street when a homeowner called saying she had seen two people trying to burglarize two of her cars, the release said.

Officers searched the area and found one of the suspects, identified as John Adamson Jr., 47, who was reportedly identified by the victim as being involved. The other suspect was not located, the release said.

Adamson was interviewed by officers and reportedly denied any involvement with a recent string of car break-ins in the neighborhood. “At this point it is unknown and unproven if Adamson was connected to any of the previous burglaries,” Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.

Adamson was charged with two counts of attempted vehicular burglary.

