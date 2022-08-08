Scattered storms return Tuesday before cold front arrives by Wednesday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a drop in temperatures and humidity by the end of the week.
Scattered storms return Tuesday evening
Scattered storms return Tuesday evening
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances start to increase Tuesday before our cold front arrives Wednesday and brings us more widespread rain and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few spotty storms are possible this evening, but most look to stay dry, hot, and humid. Tonight starts out with the last couple of storms tapering off, then a partly cloudy sky letting patchy dense fog develop again. We’ll drop to around 71 degrees.

Scattered downpours and storms develop Tuesday afternoon, a 40% coverage, with a high of 89 degrees that feels like mid to upper 90s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A front moves in Wednesday to Thursday. We’ll see more bands of rain and some storms move in, especially by Wednesday afternoon to evening and overnight hours, then gradually tapering off later Thursday. This brings about half an inch of rain to our area, with isolated higher amounts. Temperatures are knocked back to the low 80s.

We finally dry out Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s! That humidity will start to drop as well.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, expect sunshine, lower humidity, and dry conditions for the weekend. The humidity will be low so you’ll notice a difference for sure! Also, we could see lows in the lower 60s!

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner

