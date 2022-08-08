School bus catches fire on I-40 East

Rural Metro Fire Department crews arrived to find the driver outside of the bus.
A Morgan County school bus caught fire on the interstate on Monday
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East Monday at approximately 1:18 p.m., Rural Metro Fire officials said.

RMF and Loudon County crews all responded to the call. They reportedly arrived on the scene near Watt Road exit just east of the I-75 split to find the driver outside of the bus.

There were no children on board and no reports of injuries, officials said. Crews extinguished the fires and cleared the bus from the interstate.

The driver told fire crews he believed the motor blew and pulled over to find the bus on fire.

