School bus catches fire on I-40 East

MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East Monday at approximately 1:18 p.m., Rural Metro Fire officials said.

RMF and Loudon County crews all responded to the call. They reportedly arrived on the scene near Watt Road exit just east of the I-75 split to find the driver outside of the bus.

There were no children on board and no reports of injuries, officials said. Crews extinguished the fires and cleared the bus from the interstate.

The driver told fire crews he believed the motor blew and pulled over to find the bus on fire.

