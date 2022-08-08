Small dog dies in Seymour mobile home fire

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seymour Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to calls about a fire early Monday morning.

A mobile home at 1989 McCleary Road was engulfed in flames, according to SVFD officials. A small dog reportedly died in the fire, but the owners were not home at the time.

Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen, but there were no working smoke alarms.

The American Red Cross is now working with the home’s residents, officials said.

