Small dog dies in Seymour mobile home fire

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire early this morning.
A small dog died in a fire on McCleary Road.
A small dog died in a fire on McCleary Road.(Seymour Volunteer Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seymour Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to calls about a fire early Monday morning.

A mobile home at 1989 McCleary Road was engulfed in flames, according to SVFD officials. A small dog reportedly died in the fire, but the owners were not home at the time.

Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen, but there were no working smoke alarms.

The American Red Cross is now working with the home’s residents, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
Film camera
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
The restaurant on Tazewell Pike is closed until further notice after a car ran into the side of...
VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
Lightning strikes in Kodak during a storm.
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
A street sign of North Broadway
Woman dies after truck hits two pedestrians on North Broadway

Latest News

Claudene Whaley
TBI issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg
Rendering of the future Topgolf Knoxville sports entertainment venue
Topgolf Knoxville set to open Friday
TDOT survey, geotechnical engineers and environmental staff have been on site completing...
Jones Cove Road closure means kids start school late
Car in the 4th and Gill neighborhood.
Knoxville police arrest 4th and Gill burglary suspect