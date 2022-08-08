Steamy today with more rain and storms ahead, then some refreshing days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The week starts out steamy with spotty to scattered storms, then a cold front moves in mid-week with more rain, but then cooler conditions settle in for a few days!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with areas of haze and patchy dense fog. We’re starting the day mild at 70 degrees, and the fog can help to keep the first couple hours of the day comfortable by slowing down the heating.

Another handful of schools start back today, and for those getting out closer to Noon, it will already be around 84 degrees and feel like 90. A stray shower could develop midday.

The heat and humidity take off, and continue to make it feel hotter. We’re topping out around 88 degrees, but it feels more like 95 degrees. It’s also a mostly sunny day, with isolated rain and storms developing. We’re looking at 20% coverage of our area, midday through the evening, in isolated downpours and thunderstorms.

Tonight starts out with the last couple of storm tapering off, then a partly cloudy sky letting patchy dense fog develop again. We’ll drop to around 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered downpours and storms develop Tuesday afternoon, a 40% coverage, with a high of 89 degrees that feels like mid to upper 90s.

A front moves in Wednesday to Thursday. We’ll see more bands of rain and some storms move in, especially by Wednesday afternoon to evening and overnight hours, then gradually tapering off later Thursday. This brings an average half an inch of rain to our area, with isolated higher amounts. Temperatures are knocked back to the low 80s.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, mild days end the week. We have some cooler mornings, below average in the low 60s, then a mix of sun and clouds and mid 80s for highs for a few days.

