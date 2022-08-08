TBI issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg Monday.

The alert came out around 1:20 p.m., naming Claudene Whaley as the missing person. She may be travelling in a white Toyota Highlander with Tennessee tag EP1946, officials said.

Whaley also has a medical condition that could be dangerous for her. Those with information are asked to call 865-436-5181 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 76-year-old Claudene Whaley, who is missing from Gatlinburg.



Claudene has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.



Spot her? Call the Gatlinburg Police Department at 865-436-5181. pic.twitter.com/5r0pXbDK84 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.