TBI issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg Monday.
The alert came out around 1:20 p.m., naming Claudene Whaley as the missing person. She may be travelling in a white Toyota Highlander with Tennessee tag EP1946, officials said.
Whaley also has a medical condition that could be dangerous for her. Those with information are asked to call 865-436-5181 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
