TBI issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg Monday.
Claudene Whaley
Claudene Whaley(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg Monday.

The alert came out around 1:20 p.m., naming Claudene Whaley as the missing person. She may be travelling in a white Toyota Highlander with Tennessee tag EP1946, officials said.

Whaley also has a medical condition that could be dangerous for her. Those with information are asked to call 865-436-5181 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
Film camera
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
The restaurant on Tazewell Pike is closed until further notice after a car ran into the side of...
VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
Lightning strikes in Kodak during a storm.
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
A street sign of North Broadway
Woman dies after truck hits two pedestrians on North Broadway

Latest News

A small dog died in a fire on McCleary Road.
Small dog dies in Seymour mobile home fire
Rendering of the future Topgolf Knoxville sports entertainment venue
Topgolf Knoxville set to open Friday
TDOT survey, geotechnical engineers and environmental staff have been on site completing...
Jones Cove Road closure means kids start school late
Car in the 4th and Gill neighborhood.
Knoxville police arrest 4th and Gill burglary suspect