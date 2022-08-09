Clinton High School softball field construction dispute goes to court

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Clinton High School, the softball team doesn’t have a field of our own. For at least the last 15 years, the team has played their games at the public field at Lakefront Park.

Anderson County Schools and Director of Schools Tim Parrott was eagerly constructing a new field right next to the high school for the team to play at when construction was halted.

David Worthington, who lives next door, filed a lawsuit after complaining about the new fields lights shining right into his home. He claimed that the original plans shown to him by Parrott had the field facing in the opposite direction.

“Well, that was not an architectural drawing that was a hand drawn plan that we had a group do.” said Parrott who added that to avoid the sun being right in the batters’ eyes at home plate they needed to have the field angled the way it currently is positioned.

The halfway constructed field has the outfield closest to Worthington’s home, where the light can currently reach his home. Monday night, the city’s planning commission elected to continue with the current plans that are in place. This meeting served as an appeal after that same decision was handed down nearly a month ago.

“Basically I think someone has convinced the planning commission that they’re above the law,” said Worthington.

Worthington said he feels lied to, while Parrott refutes that accusation. The director of schools said he has plans to fix the light issue as soon as the construction can continue which can not happen until the lawsuit Worthington filed is settled.

The lawsuit will make it’s way to Anderson County Chancery Court in the next several days, according to his attorney. They feel this could be an issue that takes as long as maybe three years to decide, while Parrott is hopeful for a quick decision and the field being ready for softball in February.

