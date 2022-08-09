Cold front brings pockets of heavy rain and storms Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain and storms through Thursday morning. Cooler, drier, and less humid air arrives just in time for the weekend!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few scattered downpours and storms are possible this evening. Those rain chances become more spotty overnight with a low around 71 degrees.

A front moves in Wednesday to Thursday. We’ll see more batches of rain and some storms move in, especially by Wednesday afternoon to evening and overnight hours, after a high of 87 degrees. Then we see scattered rain gradually tapering off later Thursday, with a high of 83 degrees. . This brings an average of three-quarters of an inch of rain to our area, with isolated higher amounts.

Future rainfall Wednesday through Thursday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

A stray shower or two is possible Friday, but the majority of us stay dry. Highs will be near 85 degrees with sunshine and dropping humidity.

Saturday morning starts out in the lower 60s! Enjoy this break from the heat and humidity. Mostly sunny skies return Saturday with highs creeping back up to around 87 degrees. The beautiful weather continues Sunday with a few more clouds, highs near 86, and a stray shower or two.

Later in your First Alert 8-day planner, the humidity returns and we’re watching for spotty rain and storms to develop Monday then scattered storms Tuesday afternoon to evening.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.