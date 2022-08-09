Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says
This price is lower than both the state and national average, according to a report by doxo.
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from doxoINSIGHTS found how much Knoxville residents are spending on their monthly bills.
On average, Knoxville residents spend $1,645 per month on bills, the report said. That is 5.1% lower than the state average of $1,734. Knoxville residents pay even less than the national average of $2,003.
In a list of Tennessee’s most expensive cities, Knoxville is 43.
This report covered the ten most common household bills: mortgage, rent, car loans, utilities, car insurance, cable and internet, health insurance, mobile phone, security systems and life insurance.
