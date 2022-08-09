Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says

This price is lower than both the state and national average, according to a report by doxo.
HNN File
HNN File
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from doxoINSIGHTS found how much Knoxville residents are spending on their monthly bills.

On average, Knoxville residents spend $1,645 per month on bills, the report said. That is 5.1% lower than the state average of $1,734. Knoxville residents pay even less than the national average of $2,003.

In a list of Tennessee’s most expensive cities, Knoxville is 43.

This report covered the ten most common household bills: mortgage, rent, car loans, utilities, car insurance, cable and internet, health insurance, mobile phone, security systems and life insurance.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
The restaurant on Tazewell Pike is closed until further notice after a car ran into the side of...
VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
1672 Harbor Crest Way
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
Morristown families concerned after drive-by shooting
Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting
Lucas Shoffner
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash

Latest News

Returning for its second year, the “Merry & Bright!” fireworks display is a sparkling ending to...
Willie Nelson visits Dollywood to prepare for Dolly Parton movie
Country star Willie Nelson was spotted at Dollywood Monday as part of filming for Dolly...
Willie Nelson visits Dollywood to prepare for Dolly Parton movie
Cold front arrives Wednesday
Cold front brings pockets of heavy rain and storms Wednesday
Michael Anthony Gray Jr.
Michael Gray Jr., charged with murder and child abuse, no longer in jail