Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment

(WILX)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020.

According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.

Davidson County Animal Control was summoned to the residence and discovered a dog so malnourished that its full skeleton was visible through the skin. The dog had eaten parts of the walls and floor of the apartment, as well as other foreign objects in the month it was left alone in attempts to survive.

The dog was transported to a nearby animal hospital. Its current health is unknown.

It was determined that Weis failed to provide food and water to the dog and ultimately abandoned the animal. He is charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

