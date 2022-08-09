Michael Gray Jr., charged with murder and child abuse, no longer in jail

Gray Jr. was charged after a child’s body was discovered on his Knox County property, court records show.
Michael Anthony Gray Jr.
Michael Anthony Gray Jr.(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Michael Gray Jr., who was charged with felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and abuse of a corpse in an ongoing case, is no longer in jail, Assistant District Attorney General Sean McDermott told WVLT News Tuesday.

Gray Jr. was charged after the body of an 8-year-old was discovered buried at his Knox County home in 2020. The case is closely tied with an investigation into Gray Jr.’s parents, who are accused of keeping children in their Roane County basement, feeding them only bread and water.

Gray Jr.’s parents were charged after a young boy was dropped off with no knowledge of where he was, according to court records. Roane County deputies reportedly took the child home to the Grays, where they discovered another child being confined to the basement and the body of a third buried in their yard.

That is what led Knox County officials to begin investigating Gray Jr., discovering the fourth child dead on his property, records said.

Sandford and Sons Bonding made Gray Jr.’s bond on June 16, McDermott said. His bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
The restaurant on Tazewell Pike is closed until further notice after a car ran into the side of...
VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
Boat crash on Tennessee River kills three people
Three killed after boat crashes into barge on Tennessee River
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
A Morgan County school bus caught fire on the interstate on Monday
School bus catches fire on I-40 East

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says more rain moves in at times with the front, but it will...
Scattered storms developing today, ahead of a cold front
John Adamson Jr., 47
Knoxville police arrest 4th and Gill burglary suspect
WSMV Silver Alert
Silver Alert for missing man out of Murfreesboro
WSMV Silver Alert
Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro man