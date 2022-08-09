Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown neighbors off of Woodcrest Dr. want more answers from police after they were awoken by a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

Murad Mubarak said he thought the bullets were going through his front door.

“You just think you’re going to die because it sounded like it was in the front here,” Mubarak said.

Once Mubarak walked outside, he found out the shooting was a couple of houses down. His wife, Kimber Renner, said she woke up terrified Sunday morning.

“Very terrifying and very disturbing especially in this neighborhood where we typically don’t have drive-by shootings,” Renner said.

Morristown Police confirmed the drive-by shooting on Woodcrest Dr. They said two homes were hit along with multiple cars. The homeowner targeted said the police picked up 21 shell casings in the street.

“It sounded like a machine gun,” Mubarak said.

A homeowner targeted said her children were threatened by potential gang members days before the shooting. The threat mentioned shooting and killing her children. She said after the shooting, three of her cars were hit by bullets along with a window outside one of her children’s rooms and the siding.

Neighbors heard the details of the case and said this neighborhood may not be for them anymore. “It scared some of the people that live directly behind the house. They said something about moving because it was scary,” the woman said.

WVLT News asked Morristown Police Department officials for additional information on the case. Officials said it is an ongoing investigation and are not prepared to release any more details.

