‘Never been this bad’ | Sevier Animal Care Center desperate for adoptions

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier Animal Care Center officials announced Saturday that the facility has become so full of animals that they’ve had to house dogs and cats in offices, hallways and bathrooms.

“There are dogs down the hallway, cats in pop up crates in the cat rooms, animals in offices, and we are literally about to put one in the bathroom,” officials said.

Officials are now asking for anyone who can adopt or foster animals out of the shelter, saying, “things have never been this bad for us and we need help to save all of these babies.”

Shelter officials said that they had taken in over 40 animals since Monday and are now having to choose between euthanasia and humane care.

“I cannot understate how desperate we are,” officials said.

