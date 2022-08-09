Scattered storms developing today, ahead of a cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Developing storms are more scattered today, then a cold front moves in more rain at times, but the lower humidity behind it will give us some cooler mornings and a dry few days!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with a stray spot of rain or a storm, with areas of fog also developing in the cloud breaks. We’re starting the day around 71 degrees.

Scattered downpours and storms develop Tuesday afternoon, a 40% coverage, with a high of 89 degrees that feels like mid to upper 90s.

Tonight starts out with a few downpours, becoming spotty, and a low around 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A front moves in Wednesday to Thursday. We’ll see more batches of rain and some storms move in, especially by Wednesday afternoon to evening and overnight hours, after a high of 85 degrees. Then we see scattered rain gradually tapering off later Thursday, with a high of 83 degrees. . This brings an average three quarters of an inch of rain to our area, with isolated higher amounts.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, mild days end the week. We have some cooler mornings, thanks to lower humidity. That will also give us some beautifully, sunny and seasonable days in the mid to upper 80s, but it doesn’t feel hotter in the shade thanks to that low humidity.

Next week comes with that humidity ticking back up, and we’re watching for spotty rain and storms to develop Monday then scattered storms Tuesday afternoon to evening.

