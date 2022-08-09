Sevierville police looking for suspected short-barreled shotgun thief

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and Sevierville Police Department officials are looking for a man who is said to have stolen a short-barreled shotgun. Police said the man has distinct tattoos on his leg.

“We do believe there was a witness that may have watched. We’re asking people to come forward as well with the older white male that had a cane,” Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said.

SPD officials did not release any additional suspect information, the store where the gun was stolen or how the suspect got his hands on the gun in the first place.

The suspect went into the store, spent 15 minutes inside and walked out with the short-barreled shotgun in his pants. Payne said there are prevention measures stores can take.

“We really strongly urge stores to secure their items especially the items such as that gun maybe behind a locked counter or behind the counter. A place further away from the door to make them have to travel further to get out of the store,” Payne said.

Police said they understand not having everything locked up in stores to make it a more appealing shopping experience, but high-profile items like guns need to be back further in the stores or locked up. Payne said they’ve also asked for tips from people outside of Sevierville.

“We need to think if something is happening in Sevierville, chances are it’s travelling in one of our areas as well,” she said.

Crime Stoppers has already received multiple tips in this case. They’re asking for more anonymous tips from people.

