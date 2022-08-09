Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro man
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has put out a Silver Alert for missing 92-year-old man out of Murfreesboro on Tuesday.
According to TBI, Edward Clyde Hill Sr. was last seen on Monday, August 8, wearing a black baseball cap, a button-down shirt and blue jeans. Hill has a medical condition that may hinder his ability to find his own way home.
TBI and Murfreesboro Police believe he may be driving a white 2004 Buick Century with Tennessee plates: DD3 7995
Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call 615-893-1311.
