Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has put out a Silver Alert for missing 92-year-old man out of Murfreesboro on Tuesday.

According to TBI, Edward Clyde Hill Sr. was last seen on Monday, August 8, wearing a black baseball cap, a button-down shirt and blue jeans. Hill has a medical condition that may hinder his ability to find his own way home.

TBI and Murfreesboro Police believe he may be driving a white 2004 Buick Century with Tennessee plates: DD3 7995

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call 615-893-1311.

