Teacher’s aide accused of sexual relationship with 17-year-old student

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A White House Middle School teacher’s aid was arrested Tuesday after being accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor.

The Millersville Police Department said detectives were contacted by a concerned family member of a 17-year-old boy on June 8 regarding a sexual relationship between the juvenile and 42-year-old Shaundra Cartwright, who was a teacher’s aid at White House Middle School.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that the sexual acts began approximately two years ago when the juvenile and Cartwright began communicating via Snapchat. The investigation also revealed that Cartwright had sexual intercourse with the student approximately 15 times before family members of the student discovered the inappropriate sexual acts were occurring.

Officials said the detectives presented this case to the Sumner County Grand Jury in August of 2022 and returned sealed indictments against Cartwright for statutory rape by an authority figure and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Millersville Detectives arrested Cartwright on Tuesday, and she was booked into the Sumner County Jail.

Sumner County Schools has suspended Ms. Cartwright without pay, “pending the outcome of the charges against her.”

Anyone with any information regarding this case, or others like it, is asked to please notify Millersville Police Detective Division at 615-859-2758.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.