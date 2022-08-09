Willie Nelson visits Dollywood to prepare for Dolly Parton movie

Country star Willie Nelson was spotted at Dollywood Monday as part of filming for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas movie.
Country star Willie Nelson was spotted at Dollywood Monday as part of filming for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas movie.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country star Willie Nelson was spotted at Dollywood on Monday as part of filming for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas movie, park representative Wes Ramey told WVLT News. Parton herself was also at the park.

The movie is filming over the next few months and will feature a Christmas theme centered on the Queen of East Tennessee.

Movie officials also recently put out a call for small roles to the general public. Those interested can learn more here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Evans
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
The restaurant on Tazewell Pike is closed until further notice after a car ran into the side of...
VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
1672 Harbor Crest Way
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
Morristown families concerned after drive-by shooting
Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting
Lucas Shoffner
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash

Latest News

HNN File
Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says
Country star Willie Nelson was spotted at Dollywood Monday as part of filming for Dolly...
Willie Nelson visits Dollywood to prepare for Dolly Parton movie
Cold front arrives Wednesday
Cold front brings pockets of heavy rain and storms Wednesday
Michael Anthony Gray Jr.
Michael Gray Jr., charged with murder and child abuse, no longer in jail