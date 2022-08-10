20 beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility welcomed at Young-Williams

Young-Williams Animal Center accepted the beagles from a facility that bred the dogs to sell them to laboratories.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Young-Williams Animal Center welcomed 20 beagles that were rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, that intended to sell the dogs to laboratories for experimentation.

These dogs were just a portion of the more than 4,000 beagles being rescued from the Envigo facility as part of a historic Humane Society rescue operation. Officials with YWAC said that this company “euthanized” dogs without anesthesia, gave inadequate veterinary care to the animals and left them without much food and in unsanitary conditions.

The dogs received by YWAC have received health evaluations and will be placed in emergency foster homes until they are available for adoption. The YWAC will list the dogs on their website when they are eligible for adoption. YWAC officials also encouraged people to visit these beagles and other animals at their facility.

1672 Harbor Crest Way
'Attacked and threatened' | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
'Attacked and threatened' | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
