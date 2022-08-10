20 beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility welcomed at Young-Williams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Young-Williams Animal Center welcomed 20 beagles that were rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, that intended to sell the dogs to laboratories for experimentation.

These dogs were just a portion of the more than 4,000 beagles being rescued from the Envigo facility as part of a historic Humane Society rescue operation. Officials with YWAC said that this company “euthanized” dogs without anesthesia, gave inadequate veterinary care to the animals and left them without much food and in unsanitary conditions.

The dogs received by YWAC have received health evaluations and will be placed in emergency foster homes until they are available for adoption. The YWAC will list the dogs on their website when they are eligible for adoption. YWAC officials also encouraged people to visit these beagles and other animals at their facility.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.