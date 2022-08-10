5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five people were arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a drug raid on a home on Tazewell Pike, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and Logan Anderson Moore were reportedly arrested after deputies searched the home and found:

312 grams of suspected methamphetamine

A set of digital scales

Several guns, including a handgun with an obscured serial number

Needles

Other drug paraphernalia

The report stated that the drugs were split into four-ounce bags. Additionally, Johnson allegedly had an outstanding failure to appear for a joyriding charge. Johnson and Aubry were reported felons, making it illegal for them to own firearms.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.