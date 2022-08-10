5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says

Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and...
Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and Logan Anderson Moore(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five people were arrested after Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a drug raid on a home on Tazewell Pike, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and Logan Anderson Moore were reportedly arrested after deputies searched the home and found:

  • 312 grams of suspected methamphetamine
  • A set of digital scales
  • Several guns, including a handgun with an obscured serial number
  • Needles
  • Other drug paraphernalia

The report stated that the drugs were split into four-ounce bags. Additionally, Johnson allegedly had an outstanding failure to appear for a joyriding charge. Johnson and Aubry were reported felons, making it illegal for them to own firearms.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1672 Harbor Crest Way
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
Morristown families concerned after drive-by shooting
Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting
A Morgan County school bus caught fire on the interstate on Monday
School bus catches fire on I-40 East
Michael Anthony Gray Jr.
Michael Gray Jr., charged with murder and child abuse, no longer in jail
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims

Latest News

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside...
Great Smoky Mountains National Park requiring masks inside buildings
Knoxville family shows off newly-fostered beagles using TikTok
Knoxville family shows off newly-fostered beagles using TikTok
A Knoxville family is taking to TikTok to show off their newly-fostered beagles after they made...
Knoxville family shows off newly-fostered beagles using TikTok
Lowell Crabtree, 51
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says