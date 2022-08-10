Basketvols release non-conference schedule

Tennessee’s 2022-23 non-conference slate was highlighted by seven regular season home games.
Tennessee basketball practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in advance of their game with Longwood...
Tennessee basketball practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in advance of their game with Longwood in the 1st round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament(Zack Rickens)
By Rick Russo
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming off of an undefeated 16-0 season at home in 2021-22 that featured seven home crowds of 20,000-plus fans, the Vols enter the 2022-23 campaign with upward momentum.

The Vols are set to open year eight of the Rick Barnes era at home against Tennessee Tech on Monday, Nov. 7. The University of Tennessee will also compete in one yet-to-be-finalized exhibition game prior to the regular season opener.

Tennessee wastes no time hitting the road following its season-opener, as the Vols meet Colorado to cap off their three-game series in downtown Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on November 13th.

Following the quick trip to the mid-state, the Big Orange will return to Thompson-Boling Arena for a home date with Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 16 before hitting the road again for the Battle 4 Atlantis. Tennessee will play three games during Thanksgiving Week at the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas, opening with Butler on Nov. 23. The next day, the Vols will face either BYU or Southern Cal, before playing a third and final game on Nov. 25.

Following its trip to the Bahamas, the basketvols return home for three straight games at Thompson-Boling Arena—McNeese State on Nov. 30, Alcorn State on Dec. 4 and Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 7. The Vols then have back-to-back contests away from home, beginning with a neutral site meeting with Maryland on Dec. 11 in Brooklyn, N.Y., for the Hall of Fame Invitational in the Barclays Center.

Tennessee’s final regular-season non-conference road trip comes six days later on Dec. 17 at Arizona—the return trip of the Vols and Wildcats’ home-and-home series after Arizona visited Thompson-Boling Arena last season.

The initial portion of the non-conference schedule is capped off by a home contest against Austin Peay on Dec. 21. After a brief holiday hiatus, the Vols open their SEC schedule—set to be announced later in the summer—on Dec. 28.

Tennessee’s final regular season non-conference game comes exactly one month later on Jan. 28, when Texas comes to Knoxville for the SEC/Big-12 Challenge.

