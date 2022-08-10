Carson-Newman Eagles hit gridiron for fall camp

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2022 season is on the horizon for the Carson-Newman Eagles.

Third-year head coach Mike Clowney and the team put in some work earlier Wednesday morning and he said this is a team to be excited about. There’s a lot of competition across the board, especially within the quarterback unit.

A year ago, with a young and inexperienced team, the Eagles went 1-9. With time on their side this year, Clowney is confident this team can have a successful season.

“The first game we played last year was those guys’ first time ever being on a college field and playing,” Clowney said. “You know those guys are still young, but the thing is those guys have actually played football now. They’ve been able to develop a little bit of that experience from last year and kind of being in the system and being a little more familiar with it. We’re hoping that’ll pay dividends for us.”

There was no shortage of energy or effort on the field, Wednesday. For this Carson-Newman team, this is the first time in nearly two years that there haven’t been disruptions due to COVID.

The @cnfootball Eagles put in some work this morning! Coach Mike Clowney says he's excited for the progress he believes this team will make by the time they kick off their 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/yRU6pZk1Di — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) August 10, 2022

So, coach Clowney is excited about the progress this team will be able to make by the time the regular season kicks off.

“It’s been fun. it’s been like super busy,” Clowney said. “I just try to tell everybody, I’m glad they’re here. you know there’s so much build-up and things we have to get done to get them here. it’s just fun to see them all here and come together.”

A season ago the Eagles didn’t have a consistent starting rotation until the end of the year.

Fast forward to this week of fall camp for the Eagles, and coach Clowney has a team with more experience and leadership, ready to get this program back to its winning ways.

“There’s a bunch of guys that you can count on the understanding and knowing who we are. talking about coming back from COVID and having a real schedule, where you come into spring and you have the fall and you can actually talk to them about who we are and what we’re trying to get done,” Clowney said.

One of those leaders is a graduate student and wide receiver Braxton Westfield, who’s already taking notice of the progress the eagles are making.

“It feels pretty good honestly,” Westfield said. “Everybody’s come back out here and give it their all. we want to get 1% better each day. we can definitely tell offense is making progression and defense are doing the same thing.”

With returning talent and transfers entering the program, there’s a bit of competition across the board. Especially with who will be tabbed the starting quarterback come game one.

So a lot to keep an eye on with this Carson-Newman team ahead of their season opener against West Georgia.

The Eagles and Wolves kick off Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:00p.m...

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.