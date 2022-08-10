Cold front lingers into Thursday, lower humidity on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On and off rain and storms continue tonight and into Thursday. We’ll slowly dry out Thursday as this cold front moves out of here. Cooler and drier air arrives by Friday and this weekend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Batches of rain and storms continue this evening and become more scattered tonight. Temperatures will drop to near 70 degrees by Thursday morning.

The last of the rain and storms from this front move through Thursday, with a lingering 40% coverage throughout the day, and becoming spotty in the late afternoon. This is when the winds shift to a northerly breeze, so we’ll be around 83 degrees for a high. By the time we get through Thursday, we are averaging three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday into the weekend is when you’ll feel the changes. Friday afternoon comes with a cool breeze out of the northeast, gusting up to 20 mph. The high is around 83 degrees with decreasing humidity.

Then Friday night is able to drop to 59 degrees! That’s almost 10 degrees below average, and due to the clear sky and lower humidity giving us more “cooling room” through the morning hours.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, Saturday and Sunday are seasonable with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity starts to tick back up and the winds shift back to the warmer, southerly flow on Sunday. A stray mountain shower is possible Sunday before the humidity goes up next week and a few showers and storms are possible again Tuesday.

