Dunkin’ celebrates fall with new menu items, old favorites

On Aug. 17, Dunkin' is bringing back the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature...
On Aug. 17, Dunkin' is bringing back the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Maple Sugar Bacon, and pumpkin bakery favorites.(Dunkin')
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Get ready, because fall is returning to Dunkin’ soon.

On Aug. 17, Dunkin’ is bringing back the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Maple Sugar Bacon, and pumpkin bakery favorites.

There are two new items on this year’s fall menu, the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew is a cold brew coffee topped with pumpkin cream foam and cinnamon sugar, while the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte is espresso with pumpkin and vanilla flavors and milk. It is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

Dunkin’s new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee has pumpkin spice and hazelnut flavors with cream.

Dunkin’ is also bringing back the glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin Munchkins and the Pumpkin Muffin.

“We see Dunkin’ fans’ anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we’re bringing them a lineup that’s sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts,” said Vice President, Marketing and Culinary Jill Nelson.

Maple bacon is back in the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and Maple Sugar Snackin’ Bacon.

The Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher is also new to the fall menu. It is made with either green tea or coconut milk.

For a limited time, Dunkin’ is treating fans to a $3 medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1672 Harbor Crest Way
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
Morristown families concerned after drive-by shooting
Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting
A Morgan County school bus caught fire on the interstate on Monday
School bus catches fire on I-40 East
Michael Anthony Gray Jr.
Michael Gray Jr., charged with murder and child abuse, no longer in jail
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims

Latest News

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside...
Great Smoky Mountains National Park requiring masks inside buildings
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Lots of events going on to Find Your Fun this weekend
FILE - President Joe Biden shakes hands with veteran John Caruso as Biden tour's the Fort Worth...
Biden signs ‘burn pits’ help for veterans; a personal win, too
Tracking more rain, storms at times.
Scattered storms increase with an approaching cold front, lower humidity on the way
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden on burn pits: My son was a victim