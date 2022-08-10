Family of missing Breathitt Co. woman leaning on faith as search efforts continue

The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Breathitt County women remain missing nearly two weeks since flooding devastated eastern Kentucky.

“I just pray that we can locate her and the family and our family can have some closure and at least know where she is,” Anthony Mullins said.

The family of 60-year-old Vanessa Baker have been praying for word on her whereabouts. The Breathitt County woman was last seen at her home along Lower River Caney Road the night horrific floods flowed through.

‘We can’t give up:’ Breathitt Co. family desperately hoping loved one is still alive

“We’ve kept our hope in the Lord and I’m still praying that we find her. She was such a special lady. She was a school secretary at the local school,” said Mullins, Baker’s nephew.

Mullins is the pastor at County Line Community Church, where donations have poured in, turning his idle hands to serve others.

“She worked at the school when I was in elementary school. She’s made an impact on every child that’s lived in this area for years and years and years,” Mullins said.

It may be called County Line Community Church, dividing Perry and Breathitt County, but in a time of tragedy, those lines blur and barriers are broken to help one another in a time of need.

“It’s devastating to the family but it’s also devastating to the community because everyone knew her as the lady who checked their temperatures when they didn’t feel good. Who called their parents and told them they were going through this or that so everybody had a connection to her,” Mullins said.

Search efforts continue for Baker and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff as both families await answers, leaning on faith and one another to get them through.

“They have been searching, they have been looking, they’ve had the dogs in, boats, KSP and all these organizations have been doing an awesome job trying to locate these individuals, but please pray for our families,” Mullins said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 13 in Hazard.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1672 Harbor Crest Way
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
Morristown families concerned after drive-by shooting
Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting
A Morgan County school bus caught fire on the interstate on Monday
School bus catches fire on I-40 East
Michael Anthony Gray Jr.
Michael Gray Jr., charged with murder and child abuse, no longer in jail
Michael James Aubry, Matthew Lee Garcia, Chelsea Reagan Boughman, Ronald Luther Johnson and...
5 arrested after KCSO finds 312 grams of suspected meth during drug bust, report says

Latest News

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside...
Great Smoky Mountains National Park requiring masks inside buildings
Christopher Savannah in court on March 8.
Man indicted in killing of Loudon Co. sheriff’s deputy
Today, we met a teen who is thriving after spending years in foster care.
Tennessee lawmakers hope to keep better eye on children who have been adopted
Man indicted in killing of Loudon Co. sheriff’s deputy
The shelter is only designed to care for 150 animals at a time, but its population has grown to...
‘This is just controlled chaos’ | Sevier Co. shelter giving away pets for free