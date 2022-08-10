Great Smoky Mountains National Park requiring masks inside buildings

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside park buildings, according to the park’s website.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GSMNP, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside park buildings, according to the park’s website.

The move comes as the area approaches “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission. Officials decided to require masks in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Consistent with CDC guidance regarding areas of substantial or high transmission, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask inside all park buildings,” the website reads.

Cases have been rising steadily over the summer, and Knox County is officially ranked as “high” by the CDC. In addition, the CDC reported that several other counties in the region also ranked as high.

You can check your county’s infection level here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1672 Harbor Crest Way
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
Morristown families concerned after drive-by shooting
Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting
A Morgan County school bus caught fire on the interstate on Monday
School bus catches fire on I-40 East
Michael Anthony Gray Jr.
Michael Gray Jr., charged with murder and child abuse, no longer in jail
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims

Latest News

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside...
Great Smoky Mountains National Park requiring masks inside buildings
Students swim at John Sevier Pool
Hundreds of John Sevier Elementary students learn a life-saving skill
Tracking more rain, storms at times.
Scattered storms increase with an approaching cold front, lower humidity on the way
Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says
Knoxville residents spend $1,645 on monthly bills, report says