Great Smoky Mountains National Park requiring masks inside buildings

GSMNP, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside park buildings, according to the park’s website.

The move comes as the area approaches “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission. Officials decided to require masks in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Consistent with CDC guidance regarding areas of substantial or high transmission, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask inside all park buildings,” the website reads.

Cases have been rising steadily over the summer, and Knox County is officially ranked as “high” by the CDC. In addition, the CDC reported that several other counties in the region also ranked as high.

You can check your county’s infection level here.

