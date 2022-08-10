Hundreds of John Sevier Elementary students learn a life-saving skill

First, second and third grade students at John Sevier Elementary School spend the first full week of school going to John Sevier Pool during their PE class.
Students swim at John Sevier Pool
Students swim at John Sevier Pool
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First, second and third grade students at John Sevier Elementary School in Maryville spend the first full week of school going to John Sevier Pool during their PE class.

That’s because they are learning how to swim.

It’s a tradition that’s been happening for nearly 40 years, but is a well-kept secret. PE teacher and Blount County Parks and Recreation Aquatics Manager, Alex Rouse, participated in swim week many years ago when he attended John Sevier Elementary.

“I get to instructionally teach them this and then I get to bond with them,” Rouse said about the free lessons, “When kids are confident, it shows up academically in the class. So we’re kind of a little cross curricular between our pools and then our classrooms.”

More than 400 kids participate. During their PE time they walk over from the school and are divided into groups: beginner, intermediate and advanced.

Second grade student Charlee Smith said she enjoys learning how to swim better because then she can teach her friends who don’t know how to swim.

“It’s really fun and then they can teach somebody else and then everybody can be a good swimmer,” Smith said.

Seven-year-old Clara Bradford advanced her swim skills this year from last.

Bradford said, “We’ve been learning how to use different strokes, and freestyle strokes and stuff.”

Some of the kids move up from beginner to intermediate and intermediate to advanced by the end of the week.

“My favorite part is doing strokes,” Indira Morton, a John Sevier 2nd grader, said, “I like to swim because I like to learn new things about swimming and I just like to exercise.”

There are lifeguards there on duty. This is something the staff want to expand to Kindergarten students in years to come.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

