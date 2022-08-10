Knoxville family shows off newly-fostered beagles using TikTok

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family is taking to TikTok to show off their newly-fostered beagles after the dogs made their way into East Tennessee from a Virginia mass-breeding facility.

Twenty of the dogs came to Young-Williams Animal Center. Nicole and Kyle Chapman took two of them home, Jillian and Juniper, and posted videos of the dogs playing in the grass and learning how to navigate a scary challenge: stairs.

The dogs are getting a new lease on life. Amy Buttry with YWAC told WVLT News that the beagles are just now getting to live as family pets.

“They’ve not experienced being a real dog. They’ve been treated as a commodity, I mean they haven’t even touched real grass so we’re going to change that,” Buttry said.

You can follow Jillian and Juniper’s journey here.

