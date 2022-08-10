Knoxville teen steals mother’s car before running away, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a runaway teen who they said stole his mother’s car before leaving.

Gavin Jones, 14, stole his mother’s green Chevy Equinox with tag 876BDBB on Aug. 8 near Bradshaw Road in Knoxville, according to officials. They said he may be headed to Wayne County, West Virginia to see his runaway girlfriend. They also asked people not to approach him.

Those with information should call 911.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.