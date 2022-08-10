Knoxville teen steals mother’s car before running away, police say

Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said he may be headed to Wayne County, West Virginia to see his runaway girlfriend.
Gavin Jones, 14
Gavin Jones, 14(ETVCS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are looking for a runaway teen who they said stole his mother’s car before leaving.

Gavin Jones, 14, stole his mother’s green Chevy Equinox with tag 876BDBB on Aug. 8 near Bradshaw Road in Knoxville, according to officials. They said he may be headed to Wayne County, West Virginia to see his runaway girlfriend. They also asked people not to approach him.

Those with information should call 911.

