Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing

America’s Best Value Inn is offering rooms to locals with pets who may be between permanent housing.
America's Best Value Inn, Kodak
America's Best Value Inn, Kodak(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County hotel is helping people in the community who are between permanent places to live. It’s now offering extended stays for temporary housing.

Christina Curry recently found out just how tight the housing market is in Sevier County.

“I was in a situation where I lost my home. So I was so grateful to meet these people, new owners, Michael and Christina very nice people. And now I’m here and waiting for a place to get into,” said Curry.

She found an extended stay at the America’s Best Value Inn in Kodak. She said she was lucky because of the lower rates for locals and they allowed pets.

“It’s a blessing and I just wanted to make sure people know locally that you know, there are here to help people that are in need,” she added.

The owners are new and plan on renovations next year. But for now they wanted to offer a service that is desperately needed in the Sevier County community.

“It’s a win-win it helps us to kind of carry some of the costs until we remodel but it really helps the locals giving them something that’s really low cost. Where many motels don’t even rent to the locals. So we welcome them and their pets,” owner Michael Bowie said. “Most of the hotels in the area don’t rent to locals so I figured as a way to help the community we could offer really low affordable extended stays week to week.”

He plans to offer rates as low at $299 a week for the next year which includes power, cable and laundry. Rates differ depending on pets and how many people are staying in the room.

“Thank God for people like Michael and Christina that helped that’s helping the community out because there is a lot of hotels that do not accept locals to come in and they do which is a blessing,” said Curry.

She planned to be here for the next three weeks.

You can contact the hotel at 865-933-2200 or visit www.Smokieshousing.com for more information.

