Lots of events going on to Find Your Fun this weekend

With a beautiful weekend on tap, here are some ways you and your family can Find Your Fun this weekend.

Friday, August 12:

The Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs are back at the Village Green Shopping Center this weekend for Dog Daze. Dog Daze is a three-day festival of food, fun, shopping, and competition. You can go out Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the fun and to cheer on those sweet pups!

Saturday, August 13:

The Hummingbird Festival is back this Saturday at Ijams Nature Center. You can go experience the birds up close and learn about the wonder of wildlife. It’s important to note that hummingbirds are most active early in the morning so you might want to get there early. It’s from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and kids two and under get in for free.

Also from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. is the Powell Station Celebration. It’s a free community event to celebrate Powell’s history and community at Powell High School. There will be a car show, splash pad, disk golf tournament, a petting zoo, food trucks, and so much more! There is also a 5K that begins at 8 a.m.

The ultimate LEGO lover’s paradise is taking over the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall. It’s the BrickUniverse Knoxville Lego Fan Expo. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can go look at amazing LEGO creations, meet professional LEGO artists, and check out vendors selling the latest LEGO sets.

Sunday, August 14:

Ijams Nature Center is hosting a crafty, family-friendly event on Sunday! Kids ages four to nine can attend a craft workshop from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Students will create their choice of a shark or mermaid mixed media painting. Seats are limited, so sign up early! Tickets are $25 each.

