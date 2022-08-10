Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says

Lowell Crabtree, 51
Lowell Crabtree, 51(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a hit-and-run on Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Drive, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said.

Officers reportedly responded to the scene to find a black SUV with severe back-end damage. The victim told officers that he was exiting from the parkway when he was hit from behind by a driver, who then left the scene. According to the report, officers found another vehicle with front-end damage being driven by a man identified as Lowell Crabtree, 51.

Crabtree allegedly had several open and closed alcohol containers in his vehicle and could not stand or speak. Officers took him into custody and the victim was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital for treatment.

