Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant

The chance of finding an orange lobster is about one in 30 million.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rare, orange lobster is now at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg after being discovered at a restaurant there.

Chesapeake’s called Ripley’s up last week and said, “hey you have to come see what was in our lobster order.”

The chance of finding an orange lobster is about one in 30 million. The surprise here, they now have two after another was donated two weeks ago from Mississippi.

As to why so many have been found recently they don’t know, but believe it’s the power of social media. Both are being evaluated by scientists.

“They eat a particular pigment in their diet and that is ingested and the genetics of the individual lobster will flip that color around and create what we actually see,” said Jarred Durrett, Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.

Once they determine the lobsters are healthy they’ll put them in a tank for viewing in Gatlinburg.

Rare orange lobster was found at a Gatlinburg restaurant.
Rare orange lobster was found at a Gatlinburg restaurant.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1672 Harbor Crest Way
‘Attacked and threatened’ | Knox Co. property owner cancels town hall meeting
Morristown families concerned after drive-by shooting
Morristown neighborhood looks for answers after drive-by shooting
A Morgan County school bus caught fire on the interstate on Monday
School bus catches fire on I-40 East
Michael Anthony Gray Jr.
Michael Gray Jr., charged with murder and child abuse, no longer in jail
Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real-life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims

Latest News

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are now requiring visitors wear masks when inside...
Great Smoky Mountains National Park requiring masks inside buildings
America's Best Value Inn, Kodak
Kodak extended stay offers a place for temporary housing
Few storms linger Thursday
Cold front lingers into Thursday, lower humidity on the way
Christopher Savannah in court on March 8.
Man indicted in killing of Loudon Co. sheriff’s deputy