Scattered storms increase with an approaching cold front, lower humidity on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Developing storms are scattered today, then a cold front moves in more some batches of rain and storms to end the day. Looking ahead, the lower humidity behind the front will give us some cooler mornings and a dry few days!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with more clouds, and spotty rain and patchy fog. The low is still around “average”, at 71 degrees.

Isolated rain and storms pop-up until midday, then it’s a scattered coverage lunch through the afternoon hours, peaking at an 80% coverage this evening into the early overnight hours. It’s still steamy on this side of the front, with a high of 87 degrees that feels like mid 90s.

Tonight starts out with those batches of rain and some storms. We’ll drop to around 70 degrees, with a lingering 60% coverage in rain and storms by the morning commute Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The last of the rain and storms from this front move through Thursday, with a lingering 40% coverage throughout the day, and becoming spotty in the late afternoon. This is when the winds shift to a northerly breeze, so we’ll be around 83 degrees for a high. This brings an average three quarters of an inch of rain to our area, with isolated higher amounts between the two days.

Total rainfall potential today through Thursday. (WVLT)

Friday into the weekend is when you’ll feel the changes. Friday afternoon comes with a cool breeze out of the northeast, gusting up to 20 mph. The high is still around 85 degrees, but the humidity is decreasing.

Then Friday night is able to drop to 59 degrees! That’s almost 10 degrees below average, and due to the clear sky and lower humidity giving us more “cooling room” through the morning hours.

In your First Alert 8-day planner, Saturday and Sunday are seasonable with highs in the upper 80s. The humidity starts to tick back up and the winds shift back to the warmer, southerly flow on Sunday. A stray mountain shower is possible Sunday, before the humidity goes up next week and a few showers and storms are possible again Tuesday.

First Alert 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

