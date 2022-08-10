Suspect accused of double stabbing murder transported to Memphis

The victim's sister said that the mother was attempting to break up with Salgado before the...
The victim's sister said that the mother was attempting to break up with Salgado before the fatal stabbing. She said he was just released from jail four days before the double murder.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of stabbing a mother and her 14-year-old son to death in Raleigh is back in Memphis after he was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers two weeks ago.

Jose Murillo-Salgado, 42, was arrested on July 28, the same day of the double murder, after a trooper spotted a vehicle matching the description of one that Memphis authorities believed was being driven by the suspect.

The family identified the victims as 36-year-old Claudia Nunez and her 14-year-old son Kevin Nunez. Family members say Murillo-Salgado was released from jail for separate crimes four days before the double murder.

The mother’s sister said the stabbing was the result of an attempted breakup, which Murillo-Salgado wouldn’t accept.

After he was arrested, Murillo-Salgado was transported to the Hempstead County Detention Center where he was being held for Memphis police.

Officials say Murillo-Salgado is now back in Shelby County. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary.

A court date has yet to be set.

