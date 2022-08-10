Suspect accused of double stabbing murder transported to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of stabbing a mother and her 14-year-old son to death in Raleigh is back in Memphis after he was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers two weeks ago.

Jose Murillo-Salgado, 42, was arrested on July 28, the same day of the double murder, after a trooper spotted a vehicle matching the description of one that Memphis authorities believed was being driven by the suspect.

The family identified the victims as 36-year-old Claudia Nunez and her 14-year-old son Kevin Nunez. Family members say Murillo-Salgado was released from jail for separate crimes four days before the double murder.

The mother’s sister said the stabbing was the result of an attempted breakup, which Murillo-Salgado wouldn’t accept.

After he was arrested, Murillo-Salgado was transported to the Hempstead County Detention Center where he was being held for Memphis police.

Officials say Murillo-Salgado is now back in Shelby County. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary.

A court date has yet to be set.

