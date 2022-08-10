TDOT aiming to have one lane of Jones Cove Road open by mid-November

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Transportation representative Mark Nagi gave an update on the continued closure of Jones Cove Road Wednesday, saying the department hoped to open it to traffic by mid-November.

The Sevier County road was closed after heavy flooding damaged a box bridge in July.

“Since the roadway has been closed, the department has been utilizing its resources to develop a plan for structure replacement,” Nagi said. “This project is expected to be in an emergency letting on Friday and a contract awarded that same day, barring any unforeseen circumstances.”

Drivers can expect one lane of the road to be opened by the middle of November. TDOT hoped to have both lanes open by the end of the year and all construction to be finished sometime in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.